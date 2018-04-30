Clement is looking for reaction

READING boss Paul Clement will be expecting a good performance when they host managerless Ipswich tomorrow (Saturday) where a point would almost guarantee their status in the Championship for next season.

Their 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last time out has left the Royals five points above the relegation zone with two games to play.

Four red cards in the past six games has also been a cause of concern and Clement does not want a repeat of what happened against Wednesday, particularly the second half when they conceded twice without reply.

“I’ve spoken to the players,” Clement said. “The second half performance was not at the level we expected, nowhere near good enough.

“We’ve got to buck our ideas up. Because if we play like we did in the second half today, we’re going to be in trouble.”

Reading were helped out on Tuesday night when Barnsley missed the chance of getting out of the relegation zone after they lost to Nottingham Forest. They remain on 38 points, five points behind the Royals.

But Clement insists his side need to focus on what it is doing. “We have to get our own game in order,” he said. “Games are running out and we have to get a win. Because if you’re relying on other results you’re playing a really dangerous game.

“Ipswich is a massive game and the players have to turn it around in front of our home fans. We’ve been doing well at home since I’ve been here, we’ve won two and drawn one and Saturday at home will be vital.”