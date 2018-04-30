Villages to celebrate royal wedding with street parties

A NUMBER of parties is to be held to mark next month’s royal wedding.

Prince Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

A tea party to celebrate the occasion will be held on Whitchurch village green from 3pm to 5.30pm.

The event is being organised by villagers Lissie Steward and Leslie Maynerd and will include a performance by the Roy Bailey Big Band, a 19-piece jazz band.

Mrs Steward, 45, of Manor Road, who organised a similar party to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, said: “The village had such fun last time and everybody still talks to me about it now and says, ‘when are you going to do another one?’

“It was a lovely day and I hope to God it’s going to be a nice day this year. It’s a village bash. Everybody can watch the wedding and then come out and have a big party on the green. I like Prince Harry because my husband Jon is an army veteran and he does a lot for the veterans.”

Guests at next month’s party should bring either a cake or a plate of biscuits to share. Tea, coffee and squash will be provided free of charge but donations to the village pre-school are encouraged.

There will be activities for children, including hats and animals made from balloons.

Volunteers are being needed for tasks including setting up a marquee and chairs for the band, setting up and decorating gazebos and tables and serving tea in half-hourly shifts. For more information, call Mrs Steward on 07751 789107.

Peppard Revels have organised a party on Peppard Common, beginning at 3pm. There will a bar, barbecue, live music, children singing, a tag rugby competition and an inflatable slide.

A large TV screen means everyone will be able to watch the wedding and the FA Cup final, which is on the same day.

Residents of Hambleden will be celebrating with a picnic tea party in the grounds of St Mary the Virgin Church from 2pm to 5pm.

The church bells will ring at 1.45pm to welcome everyone and there will be music, children’s entertainment provided by Bertie Slippers and teas with the proceeds going to the church. A raffle and bring and buy sale will be raising money for Children with Cancer UK.

All are welcome — bring your own chair and dogs must be kept on leads. If the weather is bad the event will take place in the church.

Organiser Teresa Russ and her husband Bryan moved to Hambleden in 1976. He was a forester on the Hambleden Estate.

For the Queen’s silver jubilee in 1977 the then Viscount, W H (Harry) Hambleden, wanted to hold a party for the village and Mr Russ built a bonfire.

Mrs Russ said: “This had a lasting impression on me as a newcomer as it brought everybody together and was such fun.

“I thought this must continue so we have had road closure/street parties for the golden jubilee in 2002, the Queen’s 80th birthday in 2006, the royal wedding of William and Kate in 2011 and the Queen’s diamond jubilee in 2012.”

In Nettlebed, there will be a party in the school hall with coverage of the wedding starting at 11am.

A village picnic will be held in the walled garden. Guests should bring a picnic and their own table and chairs. There will be a competition around the theme of “wedding day” for the best dressed table, best wedding hat and best children’s fancy dress.

In Goring, a street closure will be in place for a party in Cleeve Down called “Royal wedding romp with extra pump” from noon to 4.30pm.