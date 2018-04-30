Prices are up on 2017

PROPERTY prices are continuing to rise year on year according to the latest House Price Index from the Halifax.

This found that prices in the first three months of this year were 2.7 per cent higher than in January to March 2017, edging up from the 1.8 per cent annual growth figure recorded in Feburary. The average UK house price in March was £227,871 — the highest recorded to date.

However, prices in the latest quarter (January to March) were -0.1 per cent lower than in the preceding three months (October to December), representing the second consecutive decline on this measure.