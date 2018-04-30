Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Prices are up on 2017

PROPERTY prices are continuing to rise year on year according to the latest House Price Index from the Halifax.

This found that prices in the first three months of this year were 2.7 per cent higher than in January to March 2017, edging up from the 1.8 per cent annual growth figure recorded in Feburary. The average UK house price in March was £227,871 — the highest recorded to date.

However, prices in the latest quarter (January to March) were -0.1 per cent lower than in the preceding three months (October to December), representing the second consecutive decline on this measure.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33