Students have been ‘lacrosse’ to the US

GODSTOWE Preparatory School is a day and boarding school for girls aged three to 13 and boys aged three to seven.

Earlier this month 24 girls from years seven and eight travelled to America for the school’s biennial USA lacrosse tour.

The squad arrived in Washington DC and then made their way northwards through Baltimore, New York, Connecticut and finished in Boston.

The girls played 10 games along the way against various schools and clubs, winning eight of them, including a tournament in Baltimore.

As well as the lacrosse, they did plenty of sightseeing too. “We learnt a lot about ourselves, became more independent and enjoyed an experience we will never forget,” said team captain Ellie Martin.

For a prep school to provide their pupils with a sporting tour of this calibre is quite remarkable. There are so many opportunities available at Godstowe, whether it be the lacrosse tour, dressmaking after school, a trip to Iceland or learning a new language.

Godstowe’s outstanding facilities include a state of the art theatre, used for termly productions (and much more), a fantastic multi-purpose sports hall, spacious music department and recently renovated nursery and pre-prep buildings.

Most excitingly, the construction of a brand new indoor swimming pool is currently under way, which is due to open this autumn.

To find out more, why not visit the school during its next open day on Saturday, May 12, from 10am to 1pm?

Come and meet the headmistress, teachers and pupils and take an informal tour of the school and grounds.

If you would like to attend, call the registrar on 01494 429006 or email registrar@godstowe.org

About Godstowe

For the past 100 years Godstowe has been providing a quality of education that is among the very best you will find.

Children do not sit any entrance exam and yet Godstowe consistently achieves unrivalled academic results.

However, Godstowe is not an academic “hothouse”. Children are happy, confident, polite and considerate.

It is through innovative teaching ideas, dynamic and caring staff and first-rate facilities and grounds that they thrive and succeed.

There is a huge variety of after-school clubs to choose from — from dress making to dance club.

Godstowe’s outstanding facilities include a state-of-the-art theatre used for termly productions (and much more), a fantastic multi-purpose sports hall, spacious music department and recently renovated nursery and pre-prep buildings.

Most excitingly, the construction of a brand new multi-million-pound swimming pool is currently under way — and is due to open at the end of 2018.

Boarding school life is focused within three houses in the grounds for girls aged seven to 13. The atmosphere is friendly, relaxed and there are fun-filled, busy weekends.