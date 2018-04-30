Rupert House School unveils 2020 vision

THE governors of Rupert House School have approved plans for it to go fully co-educational by September 2020.

They have also given the green light to the construction of an

all-weather pitch aimed at expanding the school’s sports provision.

Anne Collinson, chair of the board of governors, said it was hoped the decision to go fully

co-educational would prove helpful to parents.

She said: “The staff and governors appreciate the sacrifices that parents make to educate their children privately and the logistical pressures of having sons and daughters at different schools — particularly for those families in which both parents are working.

“Our decision to provide a full co-education to age 11 means that parents will be able to educate their sons and daughters together, easing the pressures on family life.

“Rupert House has an outstanding record of preparing its girls for the senior schools of their choice at age 11 and we will continue to provide a rounded curriculum that enriches the educational experience of all our girls.

“An increasing number of local senior schools are taking boys from age 11. We will now be able to offer the same high quality preparation to boys looking to gain 11-plus entry to independent schools like Abingdon, Reading Bluecoat, Pangbourne and Shiplake, as well as grammar and local state schools.

“We will continue to prepare boys at seven-plus for prep schools and this move expands the senior school options for boys.”

Mrs Collinson said the new

all-weather pitch was expected to be fully operational by the autumn term of this year, adding: “It will represent a significant expansion of sporting provision for all our existing pupils, providing a top quality surface that can be used for hockey, netball, football, tag rugby and mini-tennis. By locating it within the grounds at Bell Street, we will save time getting to and from coaching sessions, provide a totally secure location on site, and offer better match teas than we have been able to provide at the playing fields.”

