Hidden Henley

MANY readers will remember the Two Brewers pub in Wargrave Road, Henley.

It always seemed busy, although clearly not enough to prevent its closing some years ago.

Now refurbished to a high standard and renamed Century House, the building is occupied by a firm of chartered accountants, Taylorcocks.

I’m pleased to report that the old flood plate that used to be behind the public bar has been preserved and retained.

The inscription says: “In the flood of 1809 Jan 28th the Thames rose to the bottom of this stone.”

It’s sobering, perhaps frightening, to see how high the river water came back then.

The pub also suffered a serious flood not long before it closed — part of the perils of being by a river.