Regulars bid fond farewell to their friend ‘The Stick Man’

FRIENDS and their dogs gathered to celebrate the life of Geoff Knight at a special St George’s Day party.

The event was also to designate a bar chair at the Rising Sun in Witheridge Hill with an engraved plaque in his honour.

Geoff (August 10, 1952 to March 29, 2018) was fondly known as “The Stick Man”.

This was due to his creative skills and craftsmanship in the making of walking sticks loved and used by sportspeople the world over.

His customers ranged from members of the royal family to landowners to walkers and the shooting community.

Geoff himself was an expert shot and enjoyed being in the company of his beloved working game dogs, Twigs and Shadow.

A keen pub-goer, Geoff was remembered at the party by his friends from a range of his favourite hostelries including the Rising Sun, the Perch & Pike in South Stoke, the Black Horse near Checkendon and the Flower Pot at Aston.

Geoff leaves behind his true soulmate, Angie.

Friend Jerry Parsons, who helped organise the event, said: “They don’t make them like Geoff anymore.

“He was a true old-fashioned country gent and will always be remembered.”