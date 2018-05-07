Summer camps are ‘oar-inspiring’

SHIPLAKE College’s summer rowing camps are open to girls and boys from any school or rowing club who will be in years nine to 13 from September 2018.

With residential and non-residential options, the week-long camps offer expert coaching and comprehensive tuition to help participants develop their skills and techniques.

Shiplake College is nationally renowned for rowing, with current and former pupils representing Great Britain — including Olympic gold medallists Will Satch and Ben Hunt-Davis. Based at the college’s Boat House, ideally situated on a beautiful stretch of the River Thames, the school holiday training camps are suitable for rowers of all abilities.

The two camps will take place during the weeks commencing Monday, July 30, and Monday, August 6 (residential and non-residential). For those on the residential camp there is an evening programme such as trips, barbecues and pool parties.

Boys and girls are invited to book for the full five days, or three or four days only — and are welcome to attend both weeks if they wish! Sessions run daily from 10am to 4pm, culminating in a mini-regatta on the Friday afternoon. The races, which parents are welcome to watch, are always great fun and provide a fantastic opportunity for the rowers to show off the progress they have made over the course of the week.

The non-residential camps are £255 for the full week (lunch is provided), representing great value for access to such high quality facilities and coaching. Places are limited so it is advised to book early.

For more information and to book, visit www.shiplake.org.uk/

rowingcamps