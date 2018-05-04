Pub team triumphs at charity golf day

A TEAM from the Saracen’s Head pub in Henley won the 2018 Brakspear golf day.

Fifteen pub teams and 60 golfers took part in the second annual tournament at Henley Golf Club.

Almost £400 was raised for Marie Curie, Brakspear’s charity partner, with a closest to the pin competition on the seventh hole.

The winners received a firkin of Brakspear Bitter for the pub and another one for Paul Hughes’s hole-in-one with his first stroke of the day.

Each team member received a mini-trophy, bottle of champagne and a voucher for two to play at Henley Golf Club.

The winners and second-placed team from the Reformation in Gallowstree Common also won some Brakspear beer.

Colin Roberson, licensee of the Saracen’s Head, said: “We had a tremendous day. Obviously winning made it extra special but it wasn’t all about the competition, but more a chance for us to treat a few of our regulars and enjoy the day with other Brakspear landlords and customers.

“It was also great to see a good sum of money raised for Marie Curie, a worthy charity that we’re all supporting at the Saracen’s Head. We’ve raised more than £1,000 through various activities in the pub.”

Tom Davies, Brakspear chief executive, said: “This affection from regulars for their local is what makes our pubs so special and the golf day is a great way to reward those customers and our landlords.”

The Angel on the Bridge in Henley finished fourth, one place above the Brakspear head office team.

Pictured are the winning team, left to right, Nathan Hall, Colin Roberson, Paul Hughes and Dave Whelan.