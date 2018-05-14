Monday, 14 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Station Park is looking great but...

Station Park is looking great but...

Sir, — The parks team at Henley Town Council is keeping the Station Park horticulture looking good.

The flower beds are a joy to behold, the grass is very well-managed and mown and the trees (including the flower-bed trees) are looking fantastic.

I would much appreciate an update from the council on the following:

1. Progress on the replacement benches.

2 Cleaning of the Henley map cupboard. (My offer to clean it still stands if the council will let me have the key)

3. Plans for pressure-washing of the paving.

Once all the above are completed Station Park will look absolutely fantastic for Henley Royal Regatta and provide a truly wonderful first impression of our town for visitors. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33