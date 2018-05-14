Station Park is looking great but...

Sir, — The parks team at Henley Town Council is keeping the Station Park horticulture looking good.

The flower beds are a joy to behold, the grass is very well-managed and mown and the trees (including the flower-bed trees) are looking fantastic.

I would much appreciate an update from the council on the following:

1. Progress on the replacement benches.

2 Cleaning of the Henley map cupboard. (My offer to clean it still stands if the council will let me have the key)

3. Plans for pressure-washing of the paving.

Once all the above are completed Station Park will look absolutely fantastic for Henley Royal Regatta and provide a truly wonderful first impression of our town for visitors. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley