Friends’ agm

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
THE annual meeting of the Friends of Townlands Hospital will be held in the Maurice Tate Room at the memorial hospital in Henley on Wednesday, May 16 at 7pm for 7.30pm.
All are welcome at the meeting, where and light refreshments will be served.
