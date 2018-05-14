Monday, 14 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Freesia No 1

THE freesia has been named Oxfordshire’s favourite flower.

A survey commissioned by the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies found the rose was the nation’s best-loved flower with 27 per cent of people saying it was their favourite, followed by the lily (nine per cent) and the tulip (seven per cent).

More than 18 per cent of people in Oxfordshire named the freesia but only six per cent nationally.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33