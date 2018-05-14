Freesia No 1

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING'S successful battle for gold in the
Monday, 14 May 2018
THE freesia has been named Oxfordshire’s favourite flower.
A survey commissioned by the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies found the rose was the nation’s best-loved flower with 27 per cent of people saying it was their favourite, followed by the lily (nine per cent) and the tulip (seven per cent).
More than 18 per cent of people in Oxfordshire named the freesia but only six per cent nationally.
14 May 2018
