Co-ed move

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
CRANFORD House School in Moulsford will be fully co-educational from 2020.
It is to take both boys and girls in the senior school and sixth form following the successful move to a co-educational junior school.
Headmaster James Raymond said the move was in response to demand from parents and pupils but the school’s ethos and traditional values would not change.
14 May 2018
More News:
Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Garage eyes new premises to make way for housing
A GARAGE in Sonning Common which is being forced ... [more]
School staff join charity walk for sick colleague
SIX members of staff at Robert Piggott Infant ... [more]
POLL: Have your say