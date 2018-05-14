Monday, 14 May 2018

Co-ed move

CRANFORD House School in Moulsford will be fully co-educational from 2020.

It is to take both boys and girls in the senior school and sixth form following the successful move to a co-educational junior school.

Headmaster James Raymond said the move was in response to demand from parents and pupils but the school’s ethos and traditional values would not change.

