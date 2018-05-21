Park ’n’ boat idea wins school business award

SHIPLAKE College held its annual Headmaster’s Business Awards.

Three groups presented ideas to draw in profits at the college, with the winning group suggesting a park ’n’ boat scheme to and from Henley Royal Regatta.

The prize was a speed boat cruise on the River Thames.

Other ideas included an outdoor cinema, family fun day and a day festival.

Pictured, left to right, are Imogen Parker (judge), Matthew Dalrymple, Robbie Cartwright, Ben Stacey, Sue Lyons (judge) and (front) Rufus Stone.