Park ’n’ boat idea wins school business award

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
SHIPLAKE College held its annual Headmaster’s Business Awards.
Three groups presented ideas to draw in profits at the college, with the winning group suggesting a park ’n’ boat scheme to and from Henley Royal Regatta.
The prize was a speed boat cruise on the River Thames.
Other ideas included an outdoor cinema, family fun day and a day festival.
Pictured, left to right, are Imogen Parker (judge), Matthew Dalrymple, Robbie Cartwright, Ben Stacey, Sue Lyons (judge) and (front) Rufus Stone.
21 May 2018
More News:
Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
No victory as tables are turned in annual schools quiz
TEAMS of parents and school staff went ... [more]
Guitar concert with tapas and wine raises £1,800 for hospice charity
A CONCERT in Sonning Common raised £1,800 for Sue ... [more]
POLL: Have your say