Our scholarships and exhibitions aim to celebrate exceptional talent

EACH year, Shiplake College offers a number of scholarships and exhibitions to reward and celebrate exceptional talent.

Scholarships are offered to pupils demonstrating outstanding academic ability or excellence in a major co-curricular domain, including art, drama, music and sport. Generally, scholarships are available for pupils applying for the major entry points (Year 7, Year 9 and Year 12).

In recognition of their achievements, scholars are offered a 10 per cent reduction in the fees, whilst those with exhibition awards are offered five per cent. Parents of scholars who anticipate that they will experience difficulty in meeting the balance of the tuition fees are encouraged to simultaneously apply for a means-tested bursary after registering their child; a scholarship can be supplemented further by financial assistance.

Scholars work closely with the Master of Scholars and their respective Head of Department, participating in individually-tailored programmes to support, stretch and challenge them and to provide them with additional opportunities and responsibilities.

The admissions assessments for Year 9 entry in September 2019 take place in October 2018, with the scholarship assessments taking place the following week. The deadline for registering your son is Friday, July 13. Please go to www.shiplake.org.uk/

registration to make an application.

If you would like to discuss an application into Year 9, make an appointment to visit or have any questions regarding the scholarship process, please contact the admissions team on 0118 940 2455 or email registrar@shiplake.org.uk

About Shiplake College

Shiplake College provides full, weekly, flexi and day boarding for 480 pupils (boys age 11 to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18), within an inspirational 45-acre rural setting overlooking the River Thames, two miles upstream of the famous Henley Royal Regatta stretch in Oxfordshire.

The school provides a friendly, supportive and structured environment to bring out the best in each and every pupil and equip them with the skills they need to enter the next stage of their lives as confident, personable and talented young adults.

Renowned for outstanding pastoral care and personal development, Shiplake College welcomes pupils with wide-ranging skills and talents, who will make the most of the many opportunities offered.