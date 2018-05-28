New search and rescue vehicle

OXFORDSHIRE Lowland Search and Rescue has a new incident control vehicle, which was partly financed by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks’ Resilient Communities Fund.

The vehicle is used by the rapid response team and is equipped with cutting-edge, search management technology, medical and rescue equipment and two workstations.

When a vulnerable person goes missing, OxSAR is called by Thames Valley Police and can mobilise a team of volunteers within an hour.

It took part in the search for Frederick Lawson, from Shiplake, when he went missing after falling into the Thames last month.

Lucy Anderson, customer relationship manager at SSEN, said: “The work of OxSAR is well-recognised across the region and it’s wonderful to be able to help them purchase and kit out the vehicle.”

OxSAR chairman Jonathan Stephenson-Paul said: “We are thrilled that our new state-of-the-art van is now operational. This has already made us more efficient, safer and improved our workflow. It has made a huge difference supporting the work and dedication of our outstanding volunteer team.”