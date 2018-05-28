Fifty years ago...

ALDERMAN G E F Goring-Thomas was unanimously elected Henley’s new Mayor at a meeting of the borough council. Councillor R Brackston, proposing him for the role, said: “He has earned the respect and goodwill of all who served with him by doing and saying what he thinks is right. He gives others the courage to express the views they feel.”

Only 30 people out of an expected 70 set off from Henley Youth Club to hike 21 miles around the countryside. The rest were deterred by bad weather but the challenge still raised about £130 towards the provision of a new indoor swimming pool for the town. Walkers came from Henley, Goring and Mapledurham youth clubs and Gillotts School.

A Londoner was fined £15 and had his driving licence endorsed at Henley Magistrates’ Court after he admitted driving at 60mph on a restricted road a short distance outside the town. In his letter of mitigation, he said his car was filled with a “most unpleasant odour” after driving past a pig farm and he may have been speeding to rid himself of the smell.