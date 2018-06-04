Monday, 04 June 2018

Veteran sports team retains title

A TEAM of over-55s from South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse won the 2018 Better Club Games at the Rivermead Leisure Complex in Reading for the second year running.

The event is an Olympic-style event for older people designed to encourage them to become more active and to highlight the benefits.

Participants took part in six sports including walking football, badminton, short tennis, table tennis, timed swim and pickleball.

Five districts were represented at the event with Reading coming second and Chiltern and South Bucks in third.

The event was run by run by leisure provider Better, part of the charitable social enterprise GLL.

