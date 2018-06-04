Fifty years ago...

DETECTIVES were busy dealing with a spate of break-ins which they dubbed “Henley theft week”. On one occasion, thieves entered a cottage in White Hill in daylight and stole £111 worth of jewellery, including a diamond and ruby ring and a silver cigarette case. They also stole workmen’s tools from a shed on the Abrahams estate.

Henley’s new Mayor Alderman G E F Thomas attended the town’s traditional civic parade and Sunday service at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street. He was accompanied by members of Henley Borough Council in a parade led by the Maidenhead Sea Cadets band and which included the Henley Grammar School Combined Cadet Forces and Henley’s sea and air cadets as well as the St John Ambulance brigade.

Sixty pupils from Gillotts School in Henley raised £190 10s for the Imperial Cancer Research Fund by taking part in a sponsored 12-mile walk from the town to Marlow. Ian Piggott and Janet Brown, both 13, presented the cheque to the charity. Headmaster R W Pritchard said he was “flabbergasted” by how successful the event had been.