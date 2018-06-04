Don’t fancy moving house? Show has plenty of advice

FOURTEEN per cent of homeowners in the South East would prefer to renovate their property rather than relocate, the latest research has shown — representing a fivefold rise since 2013.

For those who want to tap into this route, the Southern Homebuilding & Renovating Show is returning to Sandown Park in Surrey over the weekend of June 30 and July 1 with practical advice, products and services to help consumers achieve their property ambitions.

During two packed days, visitors will be able to attend more than 500 advice sessions and 20-plus masterclasses on topics from myths on underfloor heating to choosing the right building contractor.

In addition, more than 220 exhibitors will be showcasing their latest products and services from an array of industries, including architecture, design, finance, kitchens, bathrooms, doors and windows, lighting, heating, ventilation, planning permission and much more.

After a successful National Homebuilding & Renovating Show, Oakwrights Design Consultation Service will be offering free 20-minute consultations to visitors at Sandown Park who want to discover more about the company’s encapsulation service and bespoke oak framing.

The design professionals will also provide insight into blending innovative technology with traditional skills and best practices when using oak materials.

All consumers who would like to run their project ideas past property specialists with years of experience can visit the show’s Advice Centre for one-on-one impartial guidance.

Here they will have access to the Ask the Builder area, where members of the Federation of Master Builders will be dishing out tips on what to look for in a builder.

For first-hand knowledge on how to tackle building challenges and take plans from start to finish, visitors can sit down with reputable professionals from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) in the Ask the Architect zone. Another feature at the Advice Centre is the Ask the Expert zone, which will encourage people to have a 15-minute consultation with some of the UK’s most prolific property experts, including Michael Holmes, director of content and product development for Homebuilding & Renovating magazine; Jason Orme, editorial director of Homebuilding & Renovating magazine; Allan Corfield, the self-build expert of Homebuilding & Renovating magazine; Tom McSherry, finance expert at BuildStore, and planning permission specialist Sally Tagg.

Sally and her team from Foxley Tagg will also be manning the Planning Clinic, where they will be offering specialist advice on the latest rules, regulations and caveats to be aware of, potentially saving self-builders time and money.

Standard show tickets are £8 in advance or £12 on the door (under-16s go free). For more information, visit www.homebuildingshow.co.

uk/surrey or call 0871 2301086 (calls cost 13p per minute plus network extras).