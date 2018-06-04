Estate agents will be giving it some welly

BIGGER, better and muddier than ever before, the UK’s biggest children’s obstacle course, The Little Welly, returns to Greenlands in Henley next weekend (June 9 and 10).

Estate agents Davis Tate are pleased to be supporting the event again this year with signage, advertising and local promotion.

They will be sponsoring the pod area on the day — as well as having their own competitors taking part.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “With 30 big obstacles over a three-kilometre course, some of which are new, kids will have the time of their life as they run, jump, climb, swing, slide and crawl through the wildly popular outdoor adventure series amongst the unspoilt and rural surroundings of this beautiful estate. This one of a kind experience has been designed for children aged four and over, and parents and carers are welcome to join in all the fun whatever the weather — in fact, the wetter, the muddier, the better as far as the children are concerned!”

One mum who took part last year said: “My kids both absolutely loved yesterday at Henley. We all had an amazing time as a family — haven’t had that much fun in a long time. When else can you encourage your kids to get stuck in and get completely covered in mud from head to toe?!”

Course and festival tickets are £19.50 for children and £9.50 for adults, with festival-only tickets £6.50. Parking is free. For more information and to book, visit www.thelittlewelly.co.uk