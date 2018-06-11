Sculptures are back in ‘outdoor rooms’

A MAJOR sculpture show has opened at Greys Court following the success of a similar event last year.

The National Trust property is hosting the exhibition by the Oxford Sculptors Group, which runs until Sunday, June 24.

Last year’s event was limited to the Tudor mansion’s gardens, which one sculptor likened to “a series of outdoor rooms”.

But this year’s event will also include a display in the Cromwellian Building.

Adam Ford of the National Trust said: “Our gardens at Greys Court are glorious in June and are one of our main attractions.

“To include a sculpture show adds an extra dimension and we are looking forward to a repeat of last year’s success.”

A spokesman for the Oxford Sculptors Group said: “The exhibits are crafted by our dedicated group of professional and amateur sculptors in a variety of materials from traditional bronze and stone to ceramics, raku, resin, other metals and intricately carved wood.

“The inspiration comes from the traditional sources — human, animal and nature, but the interpretations extend to the unexpected and the downright zany. This year, as an innovation, several works will be suitable for touching. All the indoor and outdoor pieces are for sale at affordable prices and part of the proceeds will go to the National Trust. This is a must-see experience.”

Entry to the exhibition is free with admission to Greys Court, which is included in National Trust membership. Opening times are 10am to 5pm daily, with last entry at 4.30pm.

For more information, visit www.oxfordsculptors.

org/greys-court and www.nationaltrust.org.uk/

greys-court