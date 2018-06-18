Monday, 18 June 2018

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

THE society will be holding a fund-raising study day investigating the important and fascinating site of Hierakonpolis next month.

Dr Renee Friedman, the director, Dr Liam McNamara, the assistant director, and Vivian Davies have put together a special programme combining the latest news from the 2017 and 2018 seasons with lectures that explore ancient Nekhen at different periods and also the early recording of the site.

The study day will take place at the theatre at the Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley, on Saturday, July 7 (10.30am to 4.30pm).

There will be a coffee break between each of the morning and afternoon sessions. Lunch can be obtained from the Oakwood Centre café or there are various shops and cafés nearby.

Admission costs £30. All funds raised will be donated to the expedition in support of future seasons.

For more information, visit www. tvaes.org.uk

