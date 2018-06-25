Monday, 25 June 2018

Shrubbery used as waste bin

Shrubbery used as waste bin

Sir, — Recent concern over the careless and untidy disposal of rubbish in Mill Meadows in Henley may be answered by this original use of a shrubbery at the town’s station car park as a rubbish disposal site.

Presumably the same mindset which views suspending poo bags on available shrubs, trees and fences is at work among those who have disposed of their garbage in this way. — Yours faithfully,

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley

