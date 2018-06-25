Empowering learners to be independent

AT The Henley College, we aim to empower learners to be independent, confident, questioning and innovative.

Recognised as leaders in learning, we aim for academic excellence throughout all our teaching programmes. We have highly skilled staff who are knowledgeable in a wide range of areas with a wealth of industry experience and academic achievement.

A comprehensive range of advice is available to students regarding their future careers and destinations. This includes a very successful work experience programme and guidance from our in-house careers team on interview skills, apprenticeships, progression to employment, and university.

Students with the potential of achieving high grades at A-level and vocational diploma benefit from our Gifted and Talented programme. This support prepares them for applications to highly competitive degree courses at Russell Group universities including Oxford and Cambridge.

There are opportunities for students to participate in activities such as the Extended Project and receive specialist advice to prepare for admissions tests, such as LNAT for Law and BMAT for medicine.

We also offer an Elite Sports Programme that targets students who have a high potential to excel in their sport, by either competing on the international stage or securing a professional contract.

Specialising in Rugby Union, rowing and basketball, we have strong partnerships in place with renowned professional clubs: Wasps, Leander Club, Henley Rowing Club and Reading Rockets.

We create a learning environment that motivates everyone to participate and achieve their very best. On leaving The Henley College our students continue to succeed.

Nearly 90 per cent of our students who progress to Russell Group universities achieve a 2:1 or higher. This is eight per cent higher than the independent sector, while just under 30 per cent graduate with a first class degree.

For more information and to apply online, visit www.henleycol.ac.uk