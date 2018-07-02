Sheep rusting

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
Monday, 02 July 2018
Sir, — This image was taken in a garden in Ewelme at the village’s recent open gardens event.
It must be acknowledged in recognition of the R H S.
However, in this case the initial letters can refer to the fact that the Replica Herdick Sheep shown grazing is formed in Rectangular Hollow Steel. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
02 July 2018
