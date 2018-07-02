Company ordered to improve

NHS Property Services says it has held meetings with Smart Parking “to arrange changes to improve the experience for patients”.

The changes include:

• Formal agreement that where a patient has been issued with a charge notice because their details were not entered in the terminal and can demonstrate they were at the hospital for an appointment or treatment, it will be rescinded on appeal. This may include providing a copy of an appointment letter or other document as part of the appeal process.

• Agreement that in all cases where a notice is to be rescinded, this is to include cancellation of the PCN, written notification to the customer that it has been cancelled and refund to the customer if the notice had already been paid.

• The reception team at the hospital has been advised to ask customers to log complaints/appeals with the NHS Property Services customer service centre and use the formal appeal.

NHS Property Services says that if the changes do not lead to “the improvements required”, then it will consider “a range of options”.