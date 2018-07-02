Monday, 02 July 2018

Outstanding preparatory school offers first-class education and pastoral care

ST MARY’S is a fully co-educational preparatory school set in the heart of Henley for children from nursery through to year six.

Established over 90 years ago, the school offers academic success with a nurturing approach.

The school currently has a very limited numbers of places left for 2018 entry — in Kindergarten (reception) and Year 1.

All other year groups are running a waiting list and parents are encouraged to visit the school to secure a position on this list.

The popularity of St Mary’s is due to the specialist teachers who engage and inspire young minds with creative lessons, seeking opportunities to extend the learning of children at every step. With an events calendar packed full of exciting opportunities, St Mary’s prides itself on ensuring pupils develop a genuine love of learning for life.

As one St Mary’s parent put it in feedback earlier this month: “Teachers are first class. Pastoral care is second to none. Never seen such a happy troop of children.”

Character education is high on the list of priorities at St Mary’s, with outdoor learning and residential trips (years three to six) helping children develop resilience, courage and respect.

The school is also committed to offering excellent sporting opportunities, with children from years three to six regularly competing against other independent schools.

The St Mary’s approach reaps rewards, with results from academic yearly progress tests consistently exceeding the national average in all core subjects.

Outstanding results ensure children are offered places at some of the most prestigious schools in the area, including the offer of scholarships, awards and exhibitions.

Interested to see how we can help your child thrive? Book a private tour by calling (01491) 573118, emailing info@stmarys-henley.co.uk — or for more information visit the school online at www.stmarys-henley.co.uk

