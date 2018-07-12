Thursday, 12 July 2018

This part of town looked good during regatta, so thanks

Sir, — It was my pleasure to make a contribution by cleaning the notice board in Station Park, Henley.

The two renovated benches look wonderful and were very well used over the regatta.

I am looking forward to the third bench being installed very soon. Meanwhile, the pressure-washing smartened everything up no end — and the town council’s parks staff did a grand job the Sunday before regatta in trimming the lower tree branches.

The fairy lights in the copper beech tree were also switched on, which was a very nice touch and lent a festive air in the evening during the regatta.

I’d also like to say a huge thanks to the binmen, street cleaners and Louise Hastings and the other town hall staff who got out there with mops and buckets on Friday and did a fantastic job in the Herculean task of keeping the town as clean and tidy as possible during the regatta, especially the main thoroughfare of Station Road and River Terrace.

Huge thanks and appreciation from this very local resident. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

