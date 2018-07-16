Birthday climb to top of Ben Nevis

Sir, — I should like to thank neighbours of mine in Stoke Row for joining me on a celebration walk up Ben Nevis on June 21.

I mentioned my wish to climb the mountain this year following my 70th birthday in December.

Judy Fox, Stephen Fox and Tilley Smith all asked if they could join me and I was delighted to say “yes”.

We were not the youngest climbers with ages of 69, 70, 76 and 81, but we all made it to the summit.

The temperature on the top was 1C and with wind chill was the equivalent of -10C but we all survived!

It took us five hours to get up and another five to get down. The photograph is of us all on the summit. Many thanks again. — Yours faithfully,

Ray Tee

Stoke Row