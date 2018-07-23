Law firm staff raise £30,000 for charities

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, has donated more than £30,000 to two local charities at the end of a two-year partnership.

In 2016 the firm’s staff voted to support Daisy’s Dream, which is based in Twyford, and Reading Samaritans.

They have held a series of fund-raising events including quiz nights, silent auctions, bake sales and a rowathon. Staff have also further supported both charities through volunteering.

Gill Stevens, director of Daisy’s Dream, said: “We have been thrilled by the level of enthusiasm and commitment shown by the staff in raising funds.

“Their energy and generosity has made such a huge difference to a small charity such as ourselves.”

Reading Samaritans’ branch manager Claire Ruben said: “We are enormously grateful for the support that we have received from Blandy & Blandy.

“They have championed our cause and helped to raise awareness of our work.”

Company chairwoman Brenda Long added: “Daisy’s Dream and Reading Samaritans have been hugely enjoyable to work with. The importance and value of their work is inspiring.”

Blandy & Blandy has now adopted two new charities, Age UK Berkshire and the League of Friends of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.