Law firm staff raise £30,000 for charities

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, has donated more than £30,000 to two local charities at the end of a two-year partnership.
In 2016 the firm’s staff voted to support Daisy’s Dream, which is based in Twyford, and Reading Samaritans.
They have held a series of fund-raising events including quiz nights, silent auctions, bake sales and a rowathon. Staff have also further supported both charities through volunteering.
Gill Stevens, director of Daisy’s Dream, said: “We have been thrilled by the level of enthusiasm and commitment shown by the staff in raising funds.
“Their energy and generosity has made such a huge difference to a small charity such as ourselves.”
Reading Samaritans’ branch manager Claire Ruben said: “We are enormously grateful for the support that we have received from Blandy & Blandy.
“They have championed our cause and helped to raise awareness of our work.”
Company chairwoman Brenda Long added: “Daisy’s Dream and Reading Samaritans have been hugely enjoyable to work with. The importance and value of their work is inspiring.”
Blandy & Blandy has now adopted two new charities, Age UK Berkshire and the League of Friends of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.
23 July 2018
More News:
Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Tribute events to singer George raise £10,000 for two charities
FANS of George Michael raised more than £10,000 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say