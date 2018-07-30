Monday, 30 July 2018

Quintet have popular touch

A SAXOPHONE and string ensemble featuring some of the country’s top musicians will be in concert at Hambleden Church tomorrow night (Saturday).

Led by Edward Leaker, the head of woodwind and jazz at Wells Cathedral School, Blaze specialise in fusing classical and popular idioms using the sound of the soprano saxophone with string quartet. A spokesman for the group said: “Members of Blaze are all full-time musicians trained at Britain’s most prestigious conservatoires. Our repertoire spans jazz, classical, tango, pop and easy listening with many arrangements especially commissioned for the group.”

Concert organiser Christine Wells added: “The sound is quite stunning and appeals to traditional classical enthusiasts and newer audiences alike. The programme will include anything from Bach, the Beatles, Bechet, Mozart, Coldplay, Weill and more.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £15 for adults, with
under-18s admitted free, and can be purchased in advance from Hambleden Stores or on the door.

For more information, visit www.edwardleaker.
com/projects/blaze/

