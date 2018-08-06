Get your home looking its best to move quickly

ONCE your house is on the market you know it won’t be long before people will be coming to look around and imagine themselves living there.

Louise Floodgate from Messy Moo Organised Lifestyle, a home de-cluttering and reorganising business based in Sonning Common, explains how to get your house ready for those all-important viewings.

She says: “Look at your property with fresh eyes, take a walk around with a notepad and make a ‘to do’ list. Start at the front of the property — this is the first thing potential buyers are going to see.

“In the hallway, clear the space from coats, shoes and bags. Make it a welcoming area — it is true that a property is sold in the first few seconds and if you can create the ‘wow’ factor, then you are on a home stretch.

“Talk to your estate agent about how you would like your property to be viewed. Start with the best areas first. This might be the garden, or it could be the master bedroom.”

The kitchen, Louise says, is a great selling point, irrespective of its size, saying: “Store away appliances to show the full potential of a good working area. Think about the tops of cupboards too — is this where you store the cereals? Clutter is very off-putting so make the best use of cupboard space and storage.”

The bathroom is another area that needs to be ordered and clean, even the grouting and the silicone sealant if it is grubby and mouldy while living areas should be inviting with sofas and chairs having been “plumped up” and curtains and blinds open.

Bedrooms are also important. Louise says: “They should be a place of calm and serenity. This is a great opportunity to buy new bedding and dress the bed. Children’s rooms also need to be inviting and organised. Take the opportunity to pass on any toys and games that are no longer needed.”

Louise also recommends making a profile about the area, including your favourite pub and restaurant and things to do.

For more tips, visit www.messymoolifestyle.com