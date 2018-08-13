Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Musical journey

Musical journey

A MUSICAL journey through klezmer, tangos, gypsy jazz, Irish fiddle music and Italian folk music will take place at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts next Sunday (August 19) from 7.30pm.

Klezmer-ish is what happens when four classically-trained musicians, who are all members of the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, let their hair down.

They are Tom Verity (clarinets, whistles), Rob Shepley (guitar, violin, vocals), Connie Del Vecchio (piano, accordion, violin) and Marcel Becker (double bass). All the music is original and arranged by the band.

Tickets are £14 from the box office on 01628 788997 or at www.nordenfarm.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33