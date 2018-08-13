A MUSICAL journey through klezmer, tangos, gypsy jazz, Irish fiddle music and Italian folk music will take place at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts next Sunday (August 19) from 7.30pm.

Klezmer-ish is what happens when four classically-trained musicians, who are all members of the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, let their hair down.

They are Tom Verity (clarinets, whistles), Rob Shepley (guitar, violin, vocals), Connie Del Vecchio (piano, accordion, violin) and Marcel Becker (double bass). All the music is original and arranged by the band.

Tickets are £14 from the box office on 01628 788997 or at www.nordenfarm.org