Free cycle training for children

ALMOST every primary school child in Oxfordshire will be able to receive free cycle safety training.

Bikeability, a national training scheme, has awarded Oxfordshire County Council a grant of £84,500 to that will pay for 2,000 places.

The bulk of cycling training in the county is carried out by 700 volunteer instructors under the Oxfordshire Cycle Training Scheme, which has been running for more than 40 years.

Training is offered to children from nine years old and is a mixture of learning about the Highway Code and practical “on the road” tuition.

Councillor Suzanne Bartington said: “The council’s successful funding bid means we will now be able to provide expert training to almost all school children at their schools.

“High-quality training makes children much more confident on the road and sets them on the course to become cyclists for the rest of their lives with all the health benefits that brings.

“Made up of six 90-minute sessions usually spread over a week, it’s completely free of charge to both schools and pupils.”

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service road safety manager Andy Ford, who manages the scheme, added: “This new money means we can help support our marvellous volunteers to expand the number of sessions but also bring in local, approved paid providers where and when necessary.”

Parents and carers who want their children to take part in training should contact their school’s headteacher.