I’ve warned you about smoking...

Monday, 13 August 2018
Sir, — We were treated to an aerobatic display put on by RAF Benson, much of which was clearly visible from our back garden.
I am indebted to the pilot who on one of the aerobatic stunts flew over and I was able to capture this photograph.
A thought which passed through my mind was about the conversation which might have taken place between the control tower and the pilot.
Could it have been on the lines of:- “Ground control to Major Tom, put that cigarette out, you know the rules. No smoking or fags are allowed on board.” — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
13 August 2018
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
