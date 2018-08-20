Monday, 20 August 2018

Underlining the importance of reducing plastic

AN exhibition examining the importance of plastic reduction was launched at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley on Thursday last week.

It features sculptures made from plastics, including a chair made from melted down milk bottles and the film Bag It is available to view.

The documentary is about one man’s journey discovering how plastics can affect our health as well as our environment.

