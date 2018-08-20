A hundred years ago...

A MOTORIST was fined £5 and had his licence endorsed by magistrates for driving at a “terrific speed” through Henley town centre. John Cooper, of Remenham Place, was charged with driving at about 40mph along Friday Street and turning into Thames Side so quickly that his car listed on to two wheels and left skidmarks.

Scores of people attended a lecture at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on hospital work on the front line. Miss A E Stout delivered the illustrated talk, which raised more than £30 for the French War Emergency Fund. The fund gave aid and shelter to civilian refugees of the conflict.

A former serviceman complained of discrimination in Henley’s pubs. The unnamed letter writer, a “Tommy who has done his bit”, told the Henley Standard that soldiers on leave were being ordered out of hostelries at 9pm, an hour before civilians, and police were siding with landlords on the matter.