Monday, 20 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Record sum from run

A RECORD amount was raised by this year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run.

The 12th annual event, which took place in May, raised a total of £7,136.49 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

It featured 70 tractors, most of them dating back to the Sixties, and had a pirate theme. Some were decorated in skull and crossbones bunting and pulled trailers full of people in fancy dress.

Organiser Gary Anderson said: “Every single person who took part has to take credit for the simply amazing sum of money raised.”

Next year’s run will take place on May 19.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33