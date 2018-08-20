Record sum from run

Bride walks down aisle on crutches
A RECORD amount was raised by this year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run.
The 12th annual event, which took place in May, raised a total of £7,136.49 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
It featured 70 tractors, most of them dating back to the Sixties, and had a pirate theme. Some were decorated in skull and crossbones bunting and pulled trailers full of people in fancy dress.
Organiser Gary Anderson said: “Every single person who took part has to take credit for the simply amazing sum of money raised.”
Next year’s run will take place on May 19.
