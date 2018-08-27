Speed trap

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
A TOTAL of 463 drivers were caught speeding in the Thames Valley by police last week.
Sixty per cent were exceeding the 30mph limits and 40 per cent were exceeding 40mph limits.
Seventy per cent of drivers were male and 78 per cent were aged above 25 years of age.
The seven-day enforcement operation was part of a joint initiative between Hampshire and Thames Valley forces.
