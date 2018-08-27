College covers a whole range of subjects on its 400-acre site

BCA (Berkshire College of Agriculture) is a further and higher education land-based specialist college located in a stunning 400-acre campus in Burchetts Green, Maidenhead.

Rated as an Ofsted “Good Provider” in 2017, BCA is a mere stone’s throw from Henley and offers its full-time students the opportunity to study everything from animal management to performing arts, equine studies to applied science in an inspirational, modern and unique learning environment where skills are nurtured and thrive.

If industry experience and a wage while you learn is more appealing, the college also offers a portfolio of exciting apprenticeships in a number of land-based and motor vehicle sectors.

Further to its apprenticeship and course offering, BCA also runs a number of leisure and certified qualifications throughout the year.

These include affiliations with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and National Tests Proficiency Council (NPTC).

The popularity of its on-site animal encounters and zoo experience days is also rapidly growing, with the BCA Zoo now being the number one thing to do in Maidenhead on TripAdvisor.

The college is open throughout the summer months for impartial advice and guidance, so if you have any questions or queries, please get in touch.

It is also not too late to apply for a course starting in September.

For more information and to see what we can offer you, visit www.bca.ac.uk