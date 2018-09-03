Grade II-listed detached cottage can be extended

A THREE-bedroom detached brick and flint cottage, in a rural spot on the edge of Nettlebed, is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £1,100,000.

This delightful home in Crocker End dates back to the 17th century and has heaps of character — timbered beams, vintage fireplaces and many unique design features.

Having been owned by the same family for nearly 60 years, the property is Grade II listed and was significantly renovated in 1983.

Planning permission has been granted for a two-storey extension, which would increase the living space and add a fourth bedroom with an en suite bathroom.

This presents a wonderful opportunity to modernise and develop the property in a sensitive way that will preserve its historic features and traditional country cottage character.

Crocker End is a tiny rural hamlet on the edge of Nettlebed, a few miles northwest of Henley.

It is largely made up of a few single-track roads and some gorgeous country houses, set in beautiful woodland at the heart of the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The village of Nettlebed itself is in a convenient spot, as it is situated between Oxford and Reading and between the M4 and M40 motorways.

Nettlebed’s High Street has more than its share of charming heritage properties on both sides. There is a popular 14th century pub along this stretch of road called the White Hart — it serves freshly cooked food, hosts parties and events and offers hotel accommodation.

The village is a surprisingly excellent place to shop for people embarking on home decorating or renovation projects. Brights of Nettlebed is an established family business specialising in classic and antique furniture, along with upholstery, rugs, mirrors and more besides.

On the other side of the road, Life at Nettlebed is an independent home furnishings shop that offers a full interior design service, sumptuous fabrics, home accessories and Farrow and Ball paint.

One of the charming things about Life at Nettlebed, in addition to its magnificent array of home décor goodies, is that you can wander through an open door into the Field Kitchen.

A hip and cool gourmet café, the Field Kitchen is a bustling place to meet for breakfast, lunch or afternoon tea and cake, and it is fully licensed too. Food is served à la carte or in deli-style bowls on the counter.

So it is perfectly possible to enjoy a good walk through the countryside, eat potato salad with peas, parsley and Middle Eastern spices for lunch, washed down with a glass of wine, and pop next door to buy a tin of paint on your way home. Isn’t Nettlebed marvellous?

There are more houses than you might expect in Nettlebed, mostly positioned just to the north of the A4130 road that runs through the middle of it.

There is also a doctor’s surgery here, a primary school and pre-school, a community hall and sports pitch, a playground, and a pop-up post office that visits twice a week.

In the trees on the edge of the village is the Sue Ryder hospice and there is a BP garage and Spar shop on the road out.

The gorgeous cottage on the market at Crocker End has an outside porch and an entrance hallway that leads into a generously proportioned living room on the right.

To the left there is a cloakroom and a sitting room, which gives access to the utility room. Beyond the living room is the dining room and kitchen.

You can step outside to the paved areas of the garden from all the reception rooms downstairs, through stable-style doors, giving the house an open and free-flowing feel.

There is a staircase from the dining room up to the master bedroom, which has an en suite bathroom, a fireplace and a lovely vaulted ceiling.

A second staircase leads from the living room to bedrooms two and three and the family bathroom, and a third staircase leads down from bedroom three to the sitting room.

It is not known why this house has three staircases, but this sort of quirky layout is not unusual in a historic building that has had sections added on in stages over several centuries.

The pretty gardens around the property have some well-established fruit trees and attractive shrubs and borders, and there is also a summer house and a garden shed.

The cottage at Crocker End enjoys a quiet location on the edge of Nettlebed, and offers a great opportunity to extend and modernise an attractive listed property.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Knight Frank on (01491) 844900.

At a glance...

23-24 CROCKER END, NETTLEBED, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: three

• Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: three

• Space: 1,771 sq ft / 165 sq m

Guide price: £1,100,000

Agent: Knight Frank on (01491) 844900