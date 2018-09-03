Small class sizes enable a focus on the individual in a nurturing environment

RUPERT House is a leading independent pre-prep and prep school situated in the centre of Henley.

Welcoming boys and girls from three to 11 years old, the school provides a first-class education with a broad curriculum and a wide range of extracurricular activities.

Children benefit from small class sizes with a focus on the individual pathway in a creative, nurturing environment. The school has a reputation for traditional values, good manners and strong academic standards with 100 per cent of its year 6 girls this year achieving a place at their first choice senior school. The strength and breadth of the curriculum is reflected in range of scholarships the girls attain, including academic, sport, art, music and drama.

This year the school’s 12 year six pupils won a very impressive 15 scholarships between them as well as two prizes for art and one award for science from their senior schools.

Of course, the progress made by all children is equally valued with children moving forward with appropriate support in small classes to fulfil their potential, whatever their starting point. A town school set in beautiful gardens, with playing fields and a Forest School, Rupert House prides itself on its stimulating and varied curriculum, which includes outdoor education and many residential trips.

Drama at the school is ambitious, with impressive productions at the town’s Kenton Theatre, and music is a joy and a strength.

The sporting timetable allows for a good number of games lessons and the fixture list throws down the gauntlet to local prep schools with increasing success. Swimming happens year-round and other sports include football, rugby, netball, gymnastics, tennis, cross-country, hockey, athletics, cricket and rounders.

The school’s new all-weather pitch is now fully operational. It represents a significant expansion of sporting provision for all existing and prospective pupils, providing a top-quality surface that can be used for hockey, netball, football, tag rugby and mini-tennis.

Last year, the school successfully introduced the Prep School Baccalaureate, an assessment model that focuses on the development of the values, skills, attitudes and behaviours required for children to succeed and flourish in an ever-changing world.

Rupert House’s two minibuses cover Henley and Marlow, complementing the school’s wraparound care for working parents. This includes a breakfast club from 7.30am to 8.15am and a homework club/after-care from 3.45pm to 5.50pm.

The school’s next open day is on Saturday, September 29.

For more information, call Mrs Halfhead on (01491) 574263 or visit www.ruperthouse.org