Freedom to make their own mark

THE Abbey is a vibrant and welcoming community of almost 1,100 girls aged three to 18 years.

Academic excellence is achieved in an environment that is diverse, inclusive and energetic, while an exceptional extracurricular programme enables girls to develop their interests and talents.

Girls are encouraged to strive for their best, both intellectually and personally, and achievement is celebrated in all its many and varied forms.

At the heart of The Abbey community lies a shared enthusiasm for lifelong learning, underpinned by a relentless intellectual curiosity and spirit of discovery encouraged at every stage of the educational journey. Supported by a proactive and compassionate pastoral system, every girl from nursery through to sixth form is encouraged to explore her passions, embrace new challenges and question her assumptions.

The result is the development of free-thinking, confident young women equipped with the skills to build a meaningful future in today’s rapidly changing world.

With school buses serving many routes and located within walking distance of Reading railway station, the school provides an extensive coach network across Berkshire and Oxfordshire for both junior school and senior school girls.

A range of scholarships is available as well as financial assistance offered via means-tested bursaries. The Abbey represents a unique and exciting opportunity for any girl with a desire to learn, where inspirational teaching and an ethos that promotes aspiration and balance provide the platform for a successful and fulfilling future. Here are some parents’ comments: “We have seen our daughter grow in self-confidence, develop her awareness of herself and others and get to a place where she can truly fulfil her love of learning.

“You provide children with a blank canvas upon which they can make their own mark — this is so very rare and shouldn’t be underestimated.”

“You set the expectation that everyone can have great and many ambitions, that life is wonderful, challenging and constantly changing. You introduce the rich fabric of society around us in a varied and inspiring way and a way that is relevant to children.

“By providing the girls with this foundation, they are well set for life in today’s world. This is truly remarkable.”

“Moving our daughter to The Abbey has been transformational. She has flourished into a confident, extremely happy and well-rounded child. We have seen our little girl start to morph into the amazing young woman she will undoubtedly become, largely thanks to your tireless commitment to providing not just a first class education but to creating well-rounded individuals destined to make their indelible mark on the world.”

