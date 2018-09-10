School is simply 'joyful'

GILLOTTS is “a joyful place”. That is how a student described our school during its last inspection, in which we retained our “Good” judgement.

Gillotts is a high-performing, innovative school where every student is valued as an individual and is supported and encouraged to achieve their potential. We pride ourselves on being inclusive of all, developing academic achievers and individuals who make a positive contribution to society now and in their future lives.

Standards continue to rise because of our relentless focus on the quality of teaching and learning. Parents say teachers really care for the students.

For the past five years, our GCSE results have put us consistently in the top 25 per cent of all schools in the country in terms of the progress our students make.

This summer 80 per cent of our students achieved a standard pass in both English and mathematics; 21 per cent of our students achieved grade 7 or better (the new A grade) in five or more subjects.

This success has been recently recognised with our designation as a Teaching School and our headteacher, Catharine Darnton, is a National Leader of Education.

Gillotts is a popular school but vacancies do arise. Contact the school to arrange a visit.

For more information, visit the school online at http://gillotts.oxon.sch.uk