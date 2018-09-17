Sales and marketing head joins developer

DESIGN-led developer Bewley Homes has appointed Elaine Stratford as its new sales and marketing director.

Having enjoyed a successful career, built up over many years in the industry and counting industry heavyweights including Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, McCarthy & Stone and Charles Church as her previous employers, Elaine’s experience and expertise is widely acknowledged as second to none.

Highly regarded by her peers, Elaine is renowned for her marketing acumen, proven sales record and being a team player.

Her appointment will be a boost for Bewley, adding value to their land team and complementing the strong growth the firm has enjoyed in recent years and helping cement it further.

A spokesman for Bewley said: “Elaine’s remit will include overseeing the sales and marketing strategy, managing customer relationship management and management of the sales team in order to optimise the customer experience for buyers and ensure sales targets are met.

“In addition, she will use her experience and knowledge to assist the land team in optimising value through land acquisition.”

Elaine said: “As a brand, I have always held Bewley in high esteem and I am very much looking forward to the challenges of my new role and becoming part of the Bewley story. The company has seen impressive growth in recent years and I plan to build upon this existing strength and help to drive the business further forward in line with its growth strategy.”

Andrew Brooks, managing director of Bewley Homes, added: “I am thrilled Elaine will be joining us. She enjoys an enviable reputation within the industry and will, I am certain, make an immeasurable contribution to our business.”