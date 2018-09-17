Citizen's Advice

IT is disheartening to arrive back at your car after a therapeutic shopping trip to find attached to your windscreen a black and yellow fixed penalty notice like an enormous hornet (including the sting).

It could spoil anyone’s day but don’t let it! Don’t panic, don’t curse and don’t waste time before getting to grips with the problem.

The Citizens Advice website has a useful section which you should consult, www.citizensadvice.org.uk/

law-and-courts/parking-

tickets/

If you think the ticket was justified (and, let’s face it, some of them are), one option is to pay the fine right away, thus obtaining a substantial discount — 50 per cent if you pay within 14 days.

If you think that you were parked correctly and within the rules, or there were mitigating circumstances, you can appeal.

If you appeal, you should explain that you didn’t break any rules and, if possible, send evidence to prove this.

Don’t pay a ticket issued by a parking company that isn’t a member of the accredited trade association as they can’t force you to pay or take you to court.

Citizens Advice is frequently consulted about parking tickets.

If you receive one and aren’t sure how to proceed, it’s comforting to know that there are sympathetic people you can talk to at Citizens Advice. We have five advice centres in Oxfordshire, including the Henley one, and three outreach centres, including one at RAF Benson and another in Woodcote. The advice is free, impartial and completely confidential.

For more information, call Citizens Advice on 03444 111 444, email henley@

osavcab.org.uk or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk

You can also call into your nearest Citizens Advice office, which is at 32 Market Place, Henley. The office is open from 10am to 3pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2pm to 6pm on Wednesdays and 10am to 1pm on Fridays.

The telephone advice line is available from 10am to 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10am to 6.30pm on Thursdays and 10am to 4pm on Fridays.