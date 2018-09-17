Monday, 17 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

HERE is another curiosity relating to the McKenzie family, the one-time owners of Fawley Court, who were mentioned here a couple of times last month.

This stone is set into the wall of the churchyard at St Mary the Virgin in Fawley.

But what does the letter “C” refer to? Perhaps century or copyright, or is it something else? Can anyone help please?

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33