Hidden Henley

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
HERE is another curiosity relating to the McKenzie family, the one-time owners of Fawley Court, who were mentioned here a couple of times last month.
This stone is set into the wall of the churchyard at St Mary the Virgin in Fawley.
But what does the letter “C” refer to? Perhaps century or copyright, or is it something else? Can anyone help please?
17 September 2018
