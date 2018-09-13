We nurture happy, balanced inquisitive, confident pupils

THE Oratory Preparatory School provides an enriched education to boys and girls aged two to 13.

Set within 65 acres of Oxfordshire countryside with outstanding facilities, it nurtures happy, balanced, confident and inquisitive children.

The commitment to the pastoral care, wellbeing and all-round development of each child, combined with an ethos of broad-minded and inclusive learning lies at the heart of the school.

This is reflected in the creation of a deputy head of pastoral care. The school strives to strike a balance between encouraging children to step out of their comfort zone, seek adventure and develop resilience, while ensuring that they feel fulfilled, secure and supported.

A focus on outdoor learning and expression through sport, music, art and drama are central to the self-confidence and self-discovery of the children.

This includes Forest School from the age of two, science experiments in the woodlands, art classes in the gardens and outdoor musical productions. Performing arts flourishes through LAMDA, and the distinctions across the board tell the story of further personal growth and character building among the pupils.

The school boasts an Astroturf pitch for an array of sporting fixtures, including hockey, lacrosse and rounders. The 25-metre indoor swimming pool for year three onwards is the venue for galas and a starting point for mini-triathlons. The smaller pool for children from kindergarten upwards allows for weekly lessons.

The children have so many opportunities to discover themselves and their talents through the after-school activities programmes, including fencing, archery and dance, alongside clubs for art, science and decoding.

The popular Saturday Enrichment Programme focuses on the broader development of each individual and their horizons, offering a wealth of modules from interview practice and presentation skills, to outdoor living skills and history on their doorstep, alongside beekeeping and cycling proficiency courses.

For more information on the Oratory Preparatory School, please visit www.oratoryprep.co.uk, call 0118 984 4511 or email office@oratoryprep.co.uk

The school’s Boarding House is made all the richer for its mix of nationalities with pupils in year four upwards from China, Spain, France and Nigeria.

The newly introduced leadership programme specifically for year eights extends the range of physical and mental challenges that are on offer to the youngsters.