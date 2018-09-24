Do come and have a look at our school

AS headteacher, I warmly invite you to come and have a look at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge, writes Moira Green.

We have a firm commitment to the very highest standards of teaching and care for our students.

Our school provides a rich environment in which students of all backgrounds and abilities make strong academic progress and where students grow towards adulthood developing their skills, knowledge, character and aspirations.

As a small school we know and value all of our students; their hopes and dreams, strengths and areas for development. We are proud of our exciting curriculum, which offers our students a wide range of interesting learning opportunities and which provides a broad suite of qualifications that will enhance their life chances, provide a strong foundation for further education and open up opportunities for future careers.

Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge has a clear ethos that all students should fulfil their potential and our expert and hard-working staff team are dedicated to this end. Teachers are passionate about their subjects and focused on delivering varied and stimulating lessons. Support staff work tirelessly to ensure the school can provide the best education possible.

As a result, our exceptional students are enthusiastic about their learning and about life and they help to make our school a very happy place to study and work.

As a school rooted in its community we value our work with parents and carers and the wider community. We are a school for the community. Our school benefits from being a part of the highly successful Maiden Erlegh Trust and we reflect, in all that we do, the trust’s values of opportunity, diversity and success for all.

I am proud to lead this school and take very seriously the task of ensuring that all students leave with the knowledge, skills, qualifications and confidence to make their dreams come true. I look forward to meeting your children.